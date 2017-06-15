Home WORLD Rodman Gives North Korean Official Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal
Rodman Gives North Korean Official Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal
WORLD
0

Rodman Gives North Korean Official Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal

0
0
Dennis Rodman
now viewing

Rodman Gives North Korean Official Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal

22-year-old Jared Javon Bias
now playing

Man Charged In Slaying Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

10-Month-Old Child Fatally Shot While On Walk With Father

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down This Week

NAFTA
now playing

Newly-Formed Business Coalition To Defend Texas In NAFTA Renegotiations

RobertMuellerAP970
now playing

Reports Say Mueller Probe Now Examining Possible Obstruction

london-apartment-fire
now playing

London High-Rise Fire Death Toll Rises To 17

imag
now playing

Congress Seeks Normalcy, Heads Back To Work After Shooting

VIRGINIA SHOOTING
now playing

Texas Congressman's Staffer Among Those Wounded In Shooting

rio grande river bridge international bridge crossings
now playing

Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings

66-year-old James Hodgkinson
now playing

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

(AP) – Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, on low-key return to Pyongyang, has given the North Korean sports minister a copy of President Donald Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.”
It wasn’t signed by Trump, who was Rodman’s boss for two seasons of the “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show.
Rodman’s arrival on Tuesday came just hours after the North decided to release Otto Warmbier, an American university student who had been imprisoned for 15 years with hard labor for trying to steal a propaganda banner.
Warmbier, who had been confined for 17 months, has apparently fallen into a coma not long after his confinement began. Pyongyang said Thursday saying it decided to let him go for “humanitarian reasons.”
Officials in Washington and Pyongyang said Rodman played no role in the release.

Related posts:

  1. Rodman’s N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start
  2. TIM SULLIVAN
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. 24 Charged With Hazing; Incident Put 5 Students In Hospital
Related Posts
london-apartment-fire

London High-Rise Fire Death Toll Rises To 17

Zack Cantu 0
LONDON HIGH RISE TOWER SURVIVORS BEING HELPED

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

jsalinas 0
Ban Ki-moon

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video