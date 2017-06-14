Home TRENDING Rodman’s N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start
Rodman's N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start
WORLD
Rodman's N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start

(AP) – Dennis Rodman’s visit to North Korea has been uncharacteristically low-key so far. On the agenda? Bowling and a visit to the zoo.
The former NBA bad boy met a women’s basketball team at a gym Wednesday and visited the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung.
There was no clear sign that he would meet leader Kim Jong Un, as he did on previous visits to the isolated country. He refused to answer questions after his morning outing.
His four past trips in 2013 and 2014 generated a storm of publicity, most of it unfavorable, and did little in terms of diplomacy.
U.S and North Korean officials say Rodman had nothing to do with the release Tuesday of imprisoned American student Otto Warmbier.

