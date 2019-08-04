Roman Catholics From New Mexico, Texas Join In Prayer After El Paso Shooting

Flowers and a Virgin Mary painting adorn makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, August 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

(El Paso, TX) — Two Roman Catholic Dioceses are calling on the faithful to pray after the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso and that of neighboring Las Cruces, New Mexico are asking for prayers after a gunman shot and killed 20 and injured 26-others Saturday.

A Catholic Church statement calls the shooting, “terrible, senseless and inhumane.” The statement says, “Things must change,” and calls for “effective legislation to address repeated occurrences of gun violence.”