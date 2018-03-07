Home TEXAS Ron Paul Apologizes For ‘offensive cartoon’ On Social Media
Ron Paul Apologizes For ‘offensive cartoon’ On Social Media
TEXAS
Ron Paul Apologizes For ‘offensive cartoon’ On Social Media

RON PAUL
Ron Paul Apologizes For ‘offensive cartoon’ On Social Media

(AP) – Former Texas congressman Ron Paul is apologizing for an “offensive cartoon” with racist illustrations that he says a staff member inadvertently posted to his social media.

A tweet Monday featured four men drawn in racist stereotypes punching Uncle Sam while yelling “Cultural Marxism!” The cartoon was removed following swift backlash on social media.

The 82-year-old Paul ran for president three times and retired from Congress in 2012. He signed his name to a tweet saying he doesn’t make his own social media posts and that the cartoon was removed “when I discovered the mistake.”

While running for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012, Paul also disowned racist and homophobic screeds in newsletters he published decades ago.

