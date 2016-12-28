Home NATIONAL Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer
Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer
NATIONAL
0

Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer

0
0
dylann-roof-1481844685
now viewing

Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer

carrie-fisher
now playing

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

1482913863850
now playing

S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal

us_japan_obama_pearl_harbor_29358-jpg-b760d
now playing

Obama Calls Japan's Premier's Visit 'historic'

wireap_92c78ab3b3f94145898027bf69ba755a_16x9_1600
now playing

Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

636184940865075397-ax171-385f-9
now playing

Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan

accident146
now playing

Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County

fatal-crash
now playing

Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

medium
now playing

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

PRISON JAIL CELL
now playing

Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

abortion-law
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Undeterred By Supreme Court Abortion Verdict

Dylann Roof may soon show how hard he intends to fight to save his life as prosecutors seek the death penalty for killing nine black worshippers in a hate crime at a Charleston church.

A judge scheduled a hearing Wednesday in federal court to hear motions before the penalty phase in Roof’s trial starts next week.

Roof is now acting as his own lawyer after letting go of his defense attorneys after a jury convicted him of 33 counts of hate crimes and obstruction of justice earlier this month.

Roof’s lawyers say they think he got rid of them because they wanted to present what Roof thought was embarrassing evidence seeking to get the same jury to spare his life.

Related posts:

  1. Former Mission Drug Cop Hit With Lengthy Prison Term
  2. Visitors To Christmas Market Voice Relief At News Of Suspect’s Death
  3. Man Accused In Road Rage Case Pleads Not Guilty
  4. Starr County Sees Its First Case Of Zika
Related Posts
us_japan_obama_pearl_harbor_29358-jpg-b760d

Obama Calls Japan’s Premier’s Visit ‘historic’

Zack Cantu 0
carrie-fisher

Actress Carrie Fisher Dies

Fred Cruz 0
Donald Trump

NY AG Says Trump Can’t Dissolve Foundation Yet

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video