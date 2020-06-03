NATIONAL

Rosenstein Defends Naming Special Counsel For Russia Inquiry

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is sworn in before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending his decision to appoint a special counsel to scrutinize ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He plans to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee at a hearing Wednesday that he thought appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel was the best way to complete the investigation appropriately and ensure public confidence in its conclusions. Republican allies of President Donald Trump have taken fresh aim in recent months at the investigation and at the law enforcement and intelligence officials who conducted it.

