Routine Cleaning, Disinfecting Leaves No Trace Of COVID-19 On Hospital Surfaces

A new study says routine cleaning and disinfecting of hospital surfaces leaves no traces of COVID-19. Researchers at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey collected samples of everything from door handles to sinks at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. The virus wasn’t found on a single sample.

Senior author of the study Dr. Bruce Haffty said they were taking basic safety precautions like having everyone wear masks, doing routine hand washing, cleaning and physically distancing. He says he hopes their findings show people they don’t need to put off things they absolutely need to do because they’re afraid.