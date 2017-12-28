Home NATIONAL Roy Moore Files Lawsuit To Block Alabama Senate Result
Roy Moore Files Lawsuit To Block Alabama Senate Result
Roy Moore Files Lawsuit To Block Alabama Senate Result

Roy Moore Files Lawsuit To Block Alabama Senate Result

(AP) – Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.
Moore filed a lawsuit Wednesday evening in Montgomery Circuit Court. The filing occurred about 14 hours ahead of Thursday’s meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Jones the winner of the Dec. 12 special election.
Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes.
Moore’s attorney wrote in the lawsuit that he believed there were irregularities and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told The Associated Press Wednesday evening that Jones will be certified as the winner Thursday. He said so far his office has found no evidence of fraud.

