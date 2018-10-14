Home NATIONAL Rubio Says Reassess Ties If Saudi Killed Writer
Rubio Says Reassess Ties If Saudi Killed Writer
(AP) – A member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee says the U.S.-Saudi relations may need “to be completely revised” if an investigation finds the kingdom’s government responsible for the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

Republican Marco Rubio of Florida says that includes the multi-billion dollar arms deal that President Donald Trump wants to preserve.  Rubio tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that “we can never be a voice for human rights anywhere in the world if we allow a situation like this to go forward and us do nothing about it.”

The senator calls Saudi Arabia “a key leverage and hedge point against Iranian influence in the region.”  But, he adds, that “cannot supersede our commitment to human rights.”  If the Saudis are implicated, Rubio says there would be no pro-Saudi contingent in Congress “that’s going to stick with our relationship with Saudi Arabia as it’s currently structured

