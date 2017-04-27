Rumors Rife As Gas Restrictions In N. Korean Capital Drag On

(AP) – An acute shortage of gasoline in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang has gone on for a week with no explanation. That’s raising fears of potentially crippling pain at the pumps if things don’t improve soon, and driving rumors that China is to blame.

The shortage began last week when signs went up at Pyongyang gas stations informing customers that sales restrictions would be in place until further notice. Prices have shot up. At least one station was charging more than $5 a gallon, about double the typical price of a week ago.

China supplies most of energy-poor North Korea’s fuel, and in lieu of official explanations, rumors are rife that Beijing is behind the shortage. There are indications Beijing has been quietly tightening enforcement of some international sanctions.