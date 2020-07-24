Runaway Found During Traffic Stop In Brownsville

A man is facing charges of harboring a runaway after a traffic stop in Brownsville.

A Texas state trooper tried to pull over a car on U.S. Highway 77 for a traffic violation Tuesday but wound up in a chase through the city when the suspect wouldn’t stop.

Investigators say Jesus Ramirez eventually crashed his vehicle into a house and was arrested. Officers found a 14-year-old runaway in the vehicle. Police are now conducting an investigation into the relationship between the 14-year-old and the 22-year-old Ramirez.