Runoff Confirmed For Mission Mayoral Candidates
The mayor’s race in Mission is still headed for a runoff.   A processing of all mail-in and provisional ballots Friday found only one absentee ballot cast in the mayor’s race, and it was for City Councilman Armando O’Cana.

Following the May 5th election night count, Mayor Norberto Salinas had finished with 514 more votes than O’Cana and just three votes short of avoiding a runoff.

The runoff election has been set for Saturday June 9th. Early voting will begin Tuesday May 29th. This is O’Cana’s second attempt at unseating Salinas.

