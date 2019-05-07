Runoff Confirmed In McAllen’s District 5 Commission Race

The city of McAllen has confirmed there will be a runoff in the race for the District 5 seat on the city commission.

A review of provisional ballots by the Hidalgo County Elections Office shows that the two ballots cast were for challenger Victor Haddad, leaving incumbent Commissioner John Ingram just under the 50 percent-plus-one threshold needed to avoid a runoff. The city has set the date for the runoff election for Saturday June 22nd.

There are several other runoff races across the Valley following Saturday’s elections. In Brownsville, Juan “Trey” Mendez and Charlie Cabler will continue their campaigns for mayor, John Cowen Junior and Jessica Puente Bradshaw will vie for the At-Large A seat on the city commission, while District 1 Commissioner Richard Longoria will try to fend off challenger Nurith Galonsky Pizana.

In Harlingen, District 1 Commissioner Richard Uribe will runoff against former commissioner J.J. Gonzalez. And in South Padre Island, Darla Jones and Patrick McNulty are in overtime in their race for mayor. The dates for those runoff elections have not yet been set.