Home LOCAL Runoff Election Results
Runoff Election Results
LOCAL
0

Runoff Election Results

0
0
Runoff-1
now viewing

Runoff Election Results

Venezuela_Maduro_93094-780×520
now playing

Pompeo: US To Retaliate For Venezuela Expulsion Of Diplomat

texas-dps-trooper-car-03
now playing

Lawyer Sorry After Video Negates Texas Trooper Assault Claim

flags_3
now playing

China Pledges To Work Seriously With US Ahead Of Ross' Visit

ap_17347602502473
now playing

Trump Increases Pressure On Justice Department

download (4)
now playing

A First For Georgia: Democrats Pick Black Woman For Governor

VBK-SOUTHKOREAJOURNALISTS
now playing

NKorea Allows SKorean Journalists To Cover Nuke Test Closing

f60c656d-2311-41d3-8498-3d48918b6e4f
now playing

US, South Korea Work To Keep North Korea Summit On Track

Screen Shot 2018-05-22 at 12.53.01 PM
now playing

Henry & Daphne #POTW May 22

LAW GAVEL BRITISH LAW
now playing

Mother Convicted In UK Of Forcing Teen Daughter To Marry

President Nicolas Maduro
now playing

Venezuelan President Expels Top US Diplomat

San Benito business attorney Adolfo Cordova will take over the bench of the 197th District Court. Cordova defeated former prosecutor Carlos Masso in last night’s primary runoff election, taking 57 percent of the vote. Cordova will succeed longtime judge Migdalia Lopez, who is retiring.

Hidalgo County’s new treasurer will be Lita Leo. Leo eked out a victory over David Salazar Junior in last night’s primary runoff election, receiving 52 percent of the vote. The daughter of former Hidalgo County clerk and La Joya mayor Billy Leo will take over for Norma Garcia who is retiring after serving more than 20 years as Treasurer.

The hard-fought runoff race for an Edinburg-based Justice of the Peace post has been won by the incumbent. Homer Jasso Senior narrowly defeated Armando Guerra to win back the Precinct 4 Place 2 post. Jasso got 51 percent of the vote, winning by just 158 votes. The 74-year-old Jasso was re-elected despite being recently reprimanded by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct. Jasso had been accused by a female employee of sexual harassment, and also of amending a final judgement without notifying either party.
In one other J-P runoff race, the incumbent was also re-elected. Jonathan Gracia will return as Cameron County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 2, defeating Javier Reyna with 53 percent of the vote.

Related posts:

  1. Losing Candidate Among 6 Charged In Election Night Fight In Port Isabel
  2. Rival Political Groups Scuffle At Edinburg Polling Place
  3. Promise Of Stiff Sentences For Harvey Looters Fizzles
  4. Valley Unemployment Decreases For Third Straight Month
Related Posts
Border+patrol33

Border Agents Bust Human Smuggling Stash House, Rescue 20

jsalinas 0
lawsuit-1

Former Patients Slap Lawsuit Against Disgraced Rheumatologist

jsalinas 0
Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene

Gov. Abbott Announces Makeup Of Initial Roundtable On School Safety

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video