Runoff Election Results

San Benito business attorney Adolfo Cordova will take over the bench of the 197th District Court. Cordova defeated former prosecutor Carlos Masso in last night’s primary runoff election, taking 57 percent of the vote. Cordova will succeed longtime judge Migdalia Lopez, who is retiring.

Hidalgo County’s new treasurer will be Lita Leo. Leo eked out a victory over David Salazar Junior in last night’s primary runoff election, receiving 52 percent of the vote. The daughter of former Hidalgo County clerk and La Joya mayor Billy Leo will take over for Norma Garcia who is retiring after serving more than 20 years as Treasurer.

The hard-fought runoff race for an Edinburg-based Justice of the Peace post has been won by the incumbent. Homer Jasso Senior narrowly defeated Armando Guerra to win back the Precinct 4 Place 2 post. Jasso got 51 percent of the vote, winning by just 158 votes. The 74-year-old Jasso was re-elected despite being recently reprimanded by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct. Jasso had been accused by a female employee of sexual harassment, and also of amending a final judgement without notifying either party.

In one other J-P runoff race, the incumbent was also re-elected. Jonathan Gracia will return as Cameron County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 2, defeating Javier Reyna with 53 percent of the vote.