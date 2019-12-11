Runoff Races Decided In Edinburg, La Joya

There is officially a new majority on the Edinburg City Council, and it is not aligned with the mayor. Taking 64 percent of the vote, Juan Garcia defeated Deanna Dominguez in last night’s runoff race for the Place 3 seat on the council. Dominguez had aligned with embattled Mayor Richard Molina who is under indictment in connection with an alleged voter fraud scheme set up to rig his 2017 election victory.

There is a new mayor, and a new city commission majority in La Joya. Former La Joya police chief Isidro Casanova ousted longtime mayor Jose Salinas, taking 61 percent of the runoff vote. Two commission candidates who ran with him, Roger Hernandez and Laura Mendiola Macias also won their runoff contests. Hernandez beat Daniel Flores with 64 percent of the vote. Macias defeated Dalia Arriaga with 63 percent of the vote.