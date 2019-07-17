Runoff Required To Decide Weslaco’s District 4 Seat

It’s going to take a runoff to determine who will fill the vacant District 4 seat on the Weslaco City Commission – and the race will be between Adrian Farias and Guadalupe Garcia.

Farias finished ahead grabbing 44 percent of the vote – less than the 50 percent plus one needed to win outright. Garcia finished with 27 percent. A third candidate, Humberto Chavez, got 19 percent, and a fourth candidate, Roy Hernandez Junior, ended with 9 percent.

The date for the runoff election has not been set. The race is to replace Gerardo Tafolla, who has pleaded guilty to charges in a massive political corruption scandal. He resigned in April, four months into his fourth 3-year term.