Rush Drummer Dies

The drummer of the legendary band Rush is dead. Neil Peart died on Tuesday at the age of 67. A family spokesperson tells Rolling Stone brain cancer took Peart’s life.

Peart was also the lyricist for the band and his death was met with sadness from music great Peter Frampton who tweeted “So sad to hear.” Peart was known for his work on the drums that emulated his hero Keith Moon of The Who. Peart was part of the band whose hits include “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of Radio,” and “Free Will.”