Russia Accepts Result Of Interpol Chief Election

(AP) – The Kremlin says it regrets that the Russian candidate for Interpol president has lost the vote but says it accepts the election results.

Tensions were high around Wednesday’s vote to choose chief of the international law enforcement agency as the United States, some countries in the West and Kremlin critics were warning that the Russian candidate might help the Russian government to use the organization to go after its opponents.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Wednesday that the Kremlin “regrets” that Alexander Prokopchuk has lost the vote but he said that Moscow “has not reason to dispute the results.”

Peskov added that the Kremlin was sad to see that the election was held in what he described as “an environment of unprecedented pressure.”