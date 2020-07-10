WORLD

Russia And China Veto Aid To Syria Rebels Via 2 Crossings

By 73 views
0

(AP) – Russia and China have vetoed a U.N. resolution backed by the 13 other Security Council members that would have maintained humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest through two crossing points from Turkey.

Friday’s vote came hours before the current mandate for cross-border aid deliveries expires. Russia signaled its intent to veto by circulating a new resolution Thursday night which would authorize just one crossing from Turkey for a year.

Diplomats said the 15 Security Council members have been discussing a possible compromise and would shortly hold a closed meeting to discuss a possible way ahead.

UN Official: 700 People Died In Syrian Camps For IS Families

Previous article

Pompeo Slams UN Report On Deadly US Drone Strike On Iranian

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD