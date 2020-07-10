Russia And China Veto Aid To Syria Rebels Via 2 Crossings

(AP) – Russia and China have vetoed a U.N. resolution backed by the 13 other Security Council members that would have maintained humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest through two crossing points from Turkey.

Friday’s vote came hours before the current mandate for cross-border aid deliveries expires. Russia signaled its intent to veto by circulating a new resolution Thursday night which would authorize just one crossing from Turkey for a year.

Diplomats said the 15 Security Council members have been discussing a possible compromise and would shortly hold a closed meeting to discuss a possible way ahead.