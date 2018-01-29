Home WORLD Russia Calls For Evacuation From Damascus Suburb
Russia Calls For Evacuation From Damascus Suburb
(AP) – Russia is calling on the Syrian government to allow a medical evacuation from a rebel-held suburb of the capital, Damascus.  A cease-fire deal to halt the fighting in the besieged suburb of eastern Ghouta appeared to have crumbled over the weekend before it even began. The agreement was reached in Vienna between the Syrian opposition and Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday called on the Syrian government to hold talks with the rebels in eastern Ghouta to arrange for the medical evacuation.  It said: “A cessation of hostilities is the only chance and the only condition for political settlement in eastern Ghouta and in Syria on the whole.”  Russia is a key ally of President Bashar Assad, and has been waging a military campaign on behalf of his forces since 2015.

