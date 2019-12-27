Russia Commissions Intercontinental Hypersonic Weapon

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an intercontinental ballistic missile lifts off from a silo somewhere in Russia. The Russian military said the Avangard hypersonic weapon entered combat duty on Friday. The Kremlin has made modernization of Russia's strategic nuclear forces one of its top priorities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an intercontinental ballistic missile lifts off from a silo somewhere in Russia. The Russian military said the Avangard hypersonic weapon entered combat duty on Friday. The Kremlin has made modernization of Russia's strategic nuclear forces one of its top priorities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) – The Russian military says its new hypersonic weapon has become operational. The Defense Ministry said the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered combat duty on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the Avangard among other prospective weapons systems in 2018, noting that its ability to make sharp maneuvers on its way to a target will render missile defense useless.

Putin described the Avangard’s creation as a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite. The military said the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound.