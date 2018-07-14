Home NATIONAL Russia Hack Of Democrat Followed Trump Speech
Russia Hack Of Democrat Followed Trump Speech
NATIONAL
0

Russia Hack Of Democrat Followed Trump Speech

0
0
140915165158-computer-hacker-exlarge-169
now viewing

Russia Hack Of Democrat Followed Trump Speech

Immigrant_children_reunited_with_mothers_0_5794480_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

7 Immigrant Children Are Reunited With Mothers In New York

16752065_G
now playing

City Criticized For Seeking Money From Fallen Firefighters

4E39D4EB00000578-0-image-a-46_1531548041119
now playing

Remains Found In Texas Are Those Of 2 Missing Puerto Ricans

IMG_9966
now playing

Marijuana Ad Complicates Delivery Of Small Alaska Newspaper

59511401-thumb
now playing

New Jersey Track Brings Sports Bets To New York's Doorstep

180702_wnn_mielke_pic_hpMain_16x9_608
now playing

The Latest: Mexico's Next Leader Delivers Plan To Pompeo

immigration+families
now playing

The Latest: Family Reunification For Older Kids To Begin

5b49ee1368165_image
now playing

Tracking Bobcats: Researchers Need Help Finding GPS Collars

weslaco isd-1
now playing

Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Gets 70 Years For Strangling Girlfriend With Shoelace

(AP) – Was it just a coincidence?

In a July 27, 2016, speech, then-candidate Donald Trump called on Russian hackers to find emails from his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the U.S. presidential campaign.

“Russia, if you’re listening,” Trump said, “I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”

Hours later, the Main Intelligence Directorate in Moscow appeared to heed the call – targeting Clinton’s personal office and hitting more than 70 other Clinton campaign accounts.

That’s according to a grand jury indictment Friday charging 12 Russian military intelligence officers with hacking into the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party as part of a sweeping conspiracy by the Kremlin to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

The indictment says July 27 was the first time Clinton’s personal office was targeted.

Related posts:

  1. New Federal Indictments Issued In Russia Probe
  2. US Soon To Leapfrog Saudis, Russia As Top Oil Producer
  3. Trump Administration Claims Eligible Migrant Kids Back With Parents
Related Posts
Immigrant_children_reunited_with_mothers_0_5794480_ver1_0_640_360

7 Immigrant Children Are Reunited With Mothers In New York

Danny Castillon 0
IMG_9966

Marijuana Ad Complicates Delivery Of Small Alaska Newspaper

Danny Castillon 0
59511401-thumb

New Jersey Track Brings Sports Bets To New York’s Doorstep

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video