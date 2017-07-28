Home WORLD Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions
Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions
(AP) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry has ordered a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia and said it was closing down a U.S. recreation retreat in response to fresh sanctions against Russia.
The Senate on Friday approved a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea and sent it to President Donald Trump to sign. The legislation bars Trump from easing or waiving the penalties on Russia unless Congress agrees.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that in response it has ordered the U.S. Embassy in Russia to reduce the number of its diplomats by Sept. 1. Russia will also close down the embassy’s recreational retreat on the outskirts of Moscow as well as warehouse facilities.

