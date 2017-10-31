Home NATIONAL Russia Probe Centers On Trump Campaign Aide
Russia Probe Centers On Trump Campaign Aide
Russia Probe Centers On Trump Campaign Aide

(AP) – A former Donald Trump campaign aide has been thrust into the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.
George Papadopoulos provided key evidence in the first criminal case connecting Trump’s team to alleged intermediaries for Russia’s government.
Court documents say he was approached by people claiming ties to Russia and offering “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about the conversations and has been cooperating with investigators.

