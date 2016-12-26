Home WORLD Russia Says Mass Graves Found In Eastern Aleppo
Russia Says Mass Graves Found In Eastern Aleppo
(AP) – The Russian Defense Ministry says its troops have found mass graves in Aleppo with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation.

A Ministry spokesman says Russians have found “found mass graves of several dozens of Syrians who suffered atrocious torture and massacre.” And he says some of the bodies have been mutilated and some had gunshot wounds.

The Russian Air Force has helped Syrian President Bashar Assad and its allies to capture Syria’s largest city after weeks of a siege. Russian has since dispatched military police to the city.

