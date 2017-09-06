Home WORLD Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria
Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria
WORLD
0

Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria

0
0
Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin
now viewing

Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria

CNN NETWORK
now playing

CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion

FOSTER CARE CHILD CARE
now playing

More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

Trump Derides 'killer networks' And 'fake news'

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar

Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittany Starr Hale, 30,
now playing

Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims

HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN
now playing

Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

HOT CAR DEATH
now playing

Mom Charged After Leaving Toddlers To Die In Hot Car

omar lucio cameron county sheriff
now playing

Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate's Escape

GEORGIA BUS CRASH
now playing

Police: Church Bus Hit 2 Cars, Rolled Over

(AP) – The Russian military has accused the U.S.-led coalition in Syria of providing safe corridors for the Islamic State group to leave the area around its stronghold of Raqqa.

Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Syria, said earlier this month that IS has made a deal with the Kurdish forces to leave two villages southwest of Raqqa and move toward Palmyra.

Surovikin said Friday the U.S.-coalition along with the allied Kurds “collude with the leaders of the IS, who surrender the areas under their control and head to provinces where Syrian government forces operate.” He said Russian forces have struck several IS convoys as they left Raqqa.  Surovikin also criticized the U.S. for trying to block Syrian government forces from taking control of the country’s southern border.

No related posts.

Related Posts
REX TILLERSON

Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

EU Urges Swift Brexit Talks To Meet Deadline

jsalinas 0
Japan_Emperor_89709.jpg-70f20

Japan Enacts law for Emperor Akihito, 83, To Abdicate

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video