Russia Says US Sanctions On Iran ‘illegitimate’

(AP) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the decision of the United States to re-impose sanctions on Iran “is not legitimate” and that the rest of the parties in the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington are working to make economic cooperation with Tehran possible.

Lavrov spoke on Tuesday in Madrid, where he is holding talks with his Spanish counterpart. His remarks are Russia’s first reaction to Washington’s new list of sanctions against Iran’s vital oil exports, banking and transport industries.

The Russian diplomat says the sanctions go against international law and practices, and that the U.S. government’s “policies of issuing an ultimatum and making unilateral moves are unacceptable these days.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell has said that the U.S. move raised economic and security risk internationally and that the European Union would work to realize the 2015 nuclear deal struck with Iran.

