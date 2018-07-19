Home WORLD Russia Slams Proposal To Question Trump Summit Translator
(AP) – Russian politicians are rallying behind Vladimir Putin and denouncing American suggestions that the translator at his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump be interrogated about what they discussed privately.
Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, expressed hope Thursday that “the verbal agreements between Putin and Trump will be fulfilled.” Russian officials worry that domestic turmoil in the U.S. will hamper potential future cooperation on Syria or arms control discussed at the summit.
Russian officials have shrugged off Trump’s wildly contradictory accounts of what he said to Putin at Monday’s summit.
They are angry however at proposals by U.S. lawmakers to question Trump’s translator. Konstantin Kosachev, head of the upper house of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said Thursday the idea sets a dangerous precedent that threats the “the whole idea of diplomacy,” according to Russian news agencies.

