A police car drives past Parliament Square, ahead of the NATO summit, in London, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. NATO leaders will gather in London on Tuesday as the world’s biggest military alliance, marking its 70th birthday, battles with one of the most confounding of adversaries: Itself. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A police car drives past Parliament Square, ahead of the NATO summit, in London, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. NATO leaders will gather in London on Tuesday as the world’s biggest military alliance, marking its 70th birthday, battles with one of the most confounding of adversaries: Itself. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(AP) – As NATO leaders trade barbs ahead of a tense summit in London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Russia is watching developments at the alliance’s birthday meeting “with great attention.”

The 29-country trans-Atlantic military alliance was founded in 1949 to provide collective security for Europe against what was then the Soviet Union.