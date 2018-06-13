Home WORLD Russia Welcomes Trump-Kim Summit
Russia Welcomes Trump-Kim Summit
Russia Welcomes Trump-Kim Summit

Russia Welcomes Trump-Kim Summit

(AP) – Russia is welcoming the outcome of the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says “one can only welcome the fact that such a meeting took place and that direct dialogue was begun.”
Peskov tells reporters in Moscow on Wednesday that the meeting helps de-escalate tensions and push the situation away “from the critical point where it was just a few months ago.”
Peskov says the meeting confirms Russian President Vladimir Putin’s view that “there is no alternative to political and diplomatic means in solving the problem of the Korean Peninsula.”
Peskov adds, however, that given how complicated the situation is around North Korea, the Kremlin isn’t expecting a quick resolution.

