Russian Court Extends Detention Of American

FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow on Dec. 28, 2018, speaks while standing in a cage as he waits for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia. Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia on spying charges for nearly a year has lost his job with an automotive parts supplier in a corporate restructuring, a move his brother has denounced. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

A Russian court is extending the detention of American Paul Whelan. The 49-year-old has been accused of spying and faces up to 20 years in prison. The Moscow City Court ordered the former U.S. Marine to stay in custody until late March.

Whelan shared a note thanking supporters and wishing his family a Merry Christmas. U.S. officials have argued Moscow arrested him to retaliate for the arrest of Maria Butina as a Russian spy in the U.S.