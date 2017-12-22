Russian Hackers Targeted More Than 200 Journalists Globally

(AP) – An Associated Press investigation has found that Russian hackers pursued journalists with the same gusto as they did U.S. politicians and intelligence figures.

An analysis of data provided by cybersecurity firm Secureworks shows that the espionage group known as Fancy Bear tried to break into Gmail inboxes of at least 200 reporters, publishers and bloggers as early as mid-2014 and as recently as a few months ago.

The data provides a map of the media outlets that regularly draw the Kremlin’s ire, providing new evidence for the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Fancy Bear acted on behalf of the Russian government when it intervened in the U.S. presidential election.

The Russian government has denied interfering in the American election.