Russian Interior Ministry Is Hit By Cyberattack
Russian Interior Ministry Is Hit By Cyberattack

Russian Interior Ministry Is Hit By Cyberattack

(AP) – Russia’s Interior Ministry says it has come under cyberattack.  Agency spokeswoman Irina Volk says in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that Friday’s cyberattacks hit about 1,000 computers. She said the ministry’s servers haven’t been affected.

Volk added that ministry experts are now working to recover the system and do necessary security updates.  Russian media also said that the Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency, also has been targeted. The committee denied the reports.

Megafon, a top Russian mobile operator, also said it has come under cyberattacks that appeared similar to those that crippled U.K. hospitals on Friday.

