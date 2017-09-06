Home NATIONAL Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony
Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony
NATIONAL
0

Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony

0
0
920×920
now viewing

Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony

Pricing Power
now playing

Shoppers Fixated With Discounts Pose Big Worry For Stores

Pandora
now playing

Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora

SHOOTING
now playing

Jail Escapee Shot Dead In Shootout With Law Officers

Japan_Emperor_89709.jpg-70f20
now playing

Japan Enacts law for Emperor Akihito, 83, To Abdicate

Bill Cosby
now playing

Jury To Hear Bill Cosby's Testimony About Quaaludes And Sex

WireAP_7a69f9ea0adf40c5905c215d06d17871_12x5_1600
now playing

Qatar Says Sanctions Violate International Law

c00771fa3c80434dbd28281b2069fd47-780×492
now playing

Distrust Of Trump Marks Comey's Testimony About His Firing

1054120022
now playing

EU's Brexit Negotiator Says Talks When UK Ready

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment

JOHN MCAIN
now playing

McCain Says He Wanted Comey To Talk Obstruction

(AP) – A senior Russian lawmaker has dismissed the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey as insignificant.
Comey, who testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign and reaffirmed the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.
Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information policy committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, dismissed Comey’s testimony as a “big bubble,” adding that it “will not help Trump’s adversaries to start impeachment proceedings.”
Russian officials have vehemently denied any role in hacking attacks on the Democratic National Convention and voter-registration databases.

Related posts:

  1. Comey To Congress: President Trump Told Him “I need loyalty”
  2. Comey’s Testimony To Put Uncomfortable Spotlight On Trump
  3. Distrust Of Trump Marks Comey’s Testimony About His Firing
  4. Jury To Hear Bill Cosby’s Testimony About Quaaludes And Sex
Related Posts
Pricing Power

Shoppers Fixated With Discounts Pose Big Worry For Stores

Roxanne Garcia 0
Pandora

Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora

Roxanne Garcia 0
Bill Cosby

Jury To Hear Bill Cosby’s Testimony About Quaaludes And Sex

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video