Russian Lawmaker Thinks Butina Pressured On Plea

(AP) – A senior Russian lawmaker says he’s convinced that the Russian woman who’s pleaded guilty to being a secret agent in the United States has done so under pressure.

Leonid Slutsky is chairman of the Russian State Duma’s foreign affairs committee. He tells Russian news agencies that the charges against 30-year-old Maria Butina were trumped up and that she’s fallen victim to what he calls “political inquisition.”

Slutsky says he’s convinced that she was pressured to confess.  He says: “They broke her down. Anyone would break down in circumstances like that.”   Butina’s time in prison has included solitary confinement.

