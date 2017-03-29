Home NATIONAL Russian Manafort Client: Willing To Speak To Congress
Russian Manafort Client: Willing To Speak To Congress
NATIONAL
0

Russian Manafort Client: Willing To Speak To Congress

0
0
GTY-paul-manafort-01-as-170321_12x5_1600
now viewing

Russian Manafort Client: Willing To Speak To Congress

Trump_06801.jpg-28f2c
now playing

The Latest: Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

border wall
now playing

Report: Congress Likely To Put Border Wall Funding On Hold

JENNIFER WILLIAMSON HER SPECIAL NEEDS SON PATTED DOWN AT AIRPORT-2
now playing

Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son

dwi-drinking-and-driving
now playing

McAllen Woman Jailed In Intoxication Hit-And-Run Death

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Now A Prison Inmate

white-house
now playing

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

TRUMP SIGNS ENVIRONMENTAL ORDER ROLL BACK
now playing

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner
now playing

Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

Darlene Cates, the mother in ‘Gilbert Grape,’ dies at 69
now playing

Darlene Cates, The Mother In 'Gilbert Grape,' Dies At 69

GERMAN HEIST GOLD COINS TAKEN IN WHEEL BARREL
now playing

German Police: Thieves Stole Huge Gold Coin With Wheelbarrow

(AP) – A Russian billionaire who is close to President Vladimir Putin says he is willing to take part in congressional hearings to discuss his dealings with President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.
Last week, The Associated Press reported that Manafort proposed in 2005 to do work for Oleg Deripaska that would benefit the Putin government. It was based on interviews and documents, including strategy memoranda, contracts and wire transfer records.
In an advertisement in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, Deripaska says he will take part in the hearings. He also says he never signed a $10 million contract to greatly benefit the Putin government. The AP story said Manafort proposed that the work would benefit Putin’s government, not that the contract contained that language.

Related posts:

  1. Report: Congress Likely To Put Border Wall Funding On Hold
Related Posts
Trump_06801.jpg-28f2c

The Latest: Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

Zack Cantu 0
border wall

Report: Congress Likely To Put Border Wall Funding On Hold

jsalinas 0
white-house

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video