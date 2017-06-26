Home TRENDING Russian Navy Test-Fires Submarine-Launched Missile
Russian Navy Test-Fires Submarine-Launched Missile
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Russian Navy Test-Fires Submarine-Launched Missile

0
0
RUSSIAN MISSILE FIRED FROM SUBMARINE
now viewing

Russian Navy Test-Fires Submarine-Launched Missile

GAVEL
now playing

Ex-Federal Agent Nabbed In Child Sex Sting Admits Guilt

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Legendary Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez's Brother Slain In Mexico

Elizabeth Wettlaufer
now playing

Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care

Smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa’s southeastern outskirts
now playing

US-Backed Forces Seize New District From IS In Raqqa

HURRICANE DORA
now playing

Hurricane Dora Strengthens Off Mexico's Pacific Coast

Argentine Officials: At Least 15 Die When Bus Flips, 21 Hurt

Bob Corker
now playing

Senior GOP Senator Seeks 'path' For Resolving Qatar Crisis

JOE ARPIAO
now playing

Supreme Court Rejects Arpaio Bid For Jury Trial

Martin Shkreli
now playing

Trial Begins For 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli

COLUMBIAN BOAT SINKING
now playing

15 Missing After Tourist Boat Sinking In Colombia

(AP) – The Russian military says it has successfully test-fired a submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.  The Defense Ministry said the Yuri Dolgoruky nuclear-powered submarine launched the Bulava missile Monday from a submerged position in the Barents Sea. The ministry said the missile’s mock warheads reached their designated targets on the opposite side of Russia – the Kura shooting range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

The Bulava, which has been commissioned by the Russian navy after a long cycle of development, carries six nuclear warheads and has a range of up to 9,300 kilometers (about 5,770 miles).

The Yuri Dolgoruky is the first in a series of Borei-class submarines carrying the Bulava. Russia now has three such submarines, and five more are under construction to gradually replace some of the older Soviet-built ones.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Eager For Big Meeting With Putin; Some Advisers Wary
  2. Harlingen Police Applicant Collapses During Fitness Test
  3. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  4. Flags Fly At Half-Staff In Honor Of Weslaco Sailor Noe Hernandez
Related Posts
GAVEL

Ex-Federal Agent Nabbed In Child Sex Sting Admits Guilt

jsalinas 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Legendary Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez’s Brother Slain In Mexico

jsalinas 0
Elizabeth Wettlaufer

Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video