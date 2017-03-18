Home WORLD Russian Parliament To Investigate US Media Operating There
Russian Parliament To Investigate US Media Operating There
WORLD
0

Russian Parliament To Investigate US Media Operating There

0
0
104350214-GettyImages-653489032_530x298
now viewing

Russian Parliament To Investigate US Media Operating There

Immigration
now playing

Immigration Judges To Be Sent To Border Detention Centers

untitled
now playing

School Refutes Texas Official's Muslim prayer room concerns

920×920
now playing

Houston Boarding House Where Fire Killed 2 Was Unregulated

France_Airport_Shooting_75707
now playing

The Latest: Hollande Praises Troops And Police

976d4241f65e4e519355261b8279f2d1-976d4241f65e4e5193561b8279f2d1-0-10221
now playing

Gay Veterans Returning To Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

WireAP_5bff145c5f16459abf6fa1d95edab414_12x5_1600
now playing

Florida Prosecutor's Anti-Death Penalty Stand Surprises Many

1489832464001
now playing

Hillary Clinton Says She's 'Ready To Come Out Of The Woods'

Douglas Chin, David Ige, Ellen Rosenblum
now playing

Travel Ban Fight Personal For Hawaii's 'Scholarly Gentleman'

9902de5f-3e4c-4aab-9c02-4c3b478953e7
now playing

With Friends Like These: Trump Struggles To Win Over GOP

Health Care Overhaul Planned Parenthood Texas
now playing

Texas House Ethics Chair Probes Anti-Abortion Group Contract

(AP) – Russia’s lower house of parliament is launching an investigation into U.S. news media that operate in Russia, a move that comes amid growing suspicion in America of Russian interference.

A statement on the website of the chamber, the Duma, does not specify how the investigation would be conducted or what might be done with its results.

Deputy Konstantin Zatulin, who initiated the move, calls it “a response to the actions of American politicians who have systematically accused Russian news media of interference in U.S. internal affairs,” according to the Friday statement.

The statement singles out a bill introduced this week that would give the Justice Department authority to investigate Russia’s English-language news outlet RT America for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Related posts:

  1. NEW: AP Source: Russian Hackers Charged In Massive Yahoo Breach
  2. Intel Senators: No Indication Trump Tower Was Surveilled
  3. Weslaco Area Woman Charged In Deadly Dog Dispute
  4. McCain To Trump: Provide Wiretap Evidence Or Retract Claim
Related Posts
France_Airport_Shooting_75707

The Latest: Hollande Praises Troops And Police

Danny Castillon 0
x8zzppdfjqmg5rsxgery

Mexico Program To Offer Up To 50,000 Jobs For Deportees

Zack Cantu 0
undefined

Tillerson: Pre-emptive Action Possible Against NKorea

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video