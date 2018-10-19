Home NATIONAL Russian Woman Charged With Meddling In U.S. Midterms
Russian Woman Charged With Meddling In U.S. Midterms
Russian Woman Charged With Meddling In U.S. Midterms

Russian Woman Charged With Meddling In U.S. Midterms

U.S. officials are accusing a Russian woman of trying to interfere in the 2018 midterm election. The Justice Department charged Elena Khusyaynova with election interference through the use of social media. The indictment is not related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The woman lives in Russia and it is unlikely that she would be extradited to the U.S. She is an accountant and works for a man who reportedly has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

