Russian Woman Jailed For Social Media Post Ponders Activism

(AP) – A Russian cleaning lady who was released from prison after a court overturned her conviction for disseminating child pornography in a social media post says she wants to become a human rights activist.

Yevgenia Chudnovets, who worked in a kindergarten in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, was sentenced to six months in prison last November for including a three-second video of child abuse in a post calling for the perpetrators to be punished.

Individuals captured in the footage from a summer camp were convicted and sent to prison. A court on Monday threw out Chudnovets’ conviction and ordered her released from the prison where she’d been for three months.   Chudnovets told The Associated Press on Friday that having met other wrongly convicted inmates inspired her to consider becoming an activist.

