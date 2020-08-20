WORLD

Russia’s Navalny In Coma In ICU After Alleged Poisoning

(AP) – Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. His spokeswoman said Navalny felt unwell on a flight to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing.

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny lost consciousness and must have consumed poison in tea he drank before boarding his flight. Russia’s state news agency Tass reported the politician is in grave condition. He is the most prominent member of Russia’s opposition and has set up a network of campaign offices across Russia to put forward opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of Russia’s ruling party.

