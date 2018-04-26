Home WORLD Rwandans Shocked By Discovery Of Genocide-Era Mass Graves
Rwandans Shocked By Discovery Of Genocide-Era Mass Graves
Rwandans Shocked By Discovery Of Genocide-Era Mass Graves

Rwanda Mass Graves
Rwandans Shocked By Discovery Of Genocide-Era Mass Graves

(AP) – Rwandan authorities have discovered mass graves they say could contain more than 2,000 bodies nearly a quarter-century after the country’s genocide.

The discovery this month is the most significant in a long time in this East African nation that is still recovering from the 1994 genocide that killed more than 800,000 people.

Some Rwandans are shocked and dismayed that residents in the community outside the capital where the mass graves were found kept quiet about them for so many years.  “Those who participated in the killing of our relatives don’t want to tell us where they buried them. How can you reconcile with such people?” asked France Mukanagazwa. She said she lost her father and other relatives in the genocide and believes their bodies are in the newly found graves.

