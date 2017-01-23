Home NATIONAL Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP
Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP
NATIONAL
0

Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP

0
0
Paul+Ryan+051516
now viewing

Ryan Applauds Trump Move To Pull Out Of TPP

GEORGIA STORM
now playing

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

DF-ST-87-06962
now playing

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

AIRSTRIKES SYRIA
now playing

UPDATE: US Denies Russian Claim Of Syria Coordination

obamacare
now playing

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

murder suicide
now playing

Authorities: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Murder-Suicide

PROTESTORS TAKE OVER MEXICAN BORDER TIJUANA
now playing

Protesters Take Control Of Border Crossing With US

shooting-investigation
now playing

2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting

1 Burned Worker Dies After Amarillo Construction Site Fire

AMBULANCE-GENERIC-ACCIDENT
now playing

Man, 18, Rescued After 25-Foot Fall From El Paso Mountain

VOTER-ID
now playing

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Appeal Over Voter ID Law

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan, a longtime champion of free trade, is applauding President Donald Trump’s move to pull out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership.  The Wisconsin Republican says in a statement that Trump “has followed through on his promise to insist on better trade agreements.”  It comes after Trump signed an executive memorandum in the Oval Office Monday to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact.

The move was basically a formality since the agreement negotiated by the Obama administration had yet to receive congressional approval and faced significant opposition in the House and Senate.  Still Ryan’s support for Trump’s move was notable since he has long advocated for free trade.  Trump’s move sparked criticism from some other Republicans. Sen. John McCain of Arizona called it “a serious mistake.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump To Discuss Immigration, Trade With Mexico
  2. Trump To Meet With Lawmakers, Business And Union Leaders
  3. Trump Tells Aides They’re There To Serve The People
  4. The Latest: Trump Scoffs At Protesters, Asks If They Voted
Related Posts
GEORGIA STORM

Georgia Governor Expands State Of Emergency

jsalinas 0
DF-ST-87-06962

Pentagon Holds 1st News Briefing Under New Chief

jsalinas 0
obamacare

Senators Propose Letting States Keep Obamacare

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video