Ryan Confirms Talks Underway On Health Care Bill

(AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are talking about reviving the failed health care bill, but he declined to offer a timetable for a vote.  Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Wisconsin Republican said there are ongoing talks that are “at the concept stage right now.” He said it would be premature to say where the legislation stands or how much support it could garner.

Two weeks after the GOP bill crashed spectacularly, the White House made an offer to conservatives to resuscitate the legislation. Vice President Mike Pence and two top White House officials made the offer Monday night in a closed-door meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus.  Several Republicans emerging from the closed-door GOP caucus Tuesday morning said they weren’t ready to sign on to any deal.  Said Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho: “I think it would be a mistake to rush it.”

