Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending President Donald Trump for thanking North Korea’s leader for releasing three detained Americans.

The Wisconsin Republican says people should “give the president some leeway” as he prepares for next month’s summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Ryan also lauded the release of the Americans as a good faith gesture by the North Koreans ahead of talks over possibly eliminating that country’s nuclear weapons.

Ryan told reporters at a news conference Thursday that before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Pyongyang that secured their release, the U.S. was not certain the imprisoned Americans would actually be released.