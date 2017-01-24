Home NATIONAL Ryan Disagrees With Trump’s Claim On Illegal Votes
Ryan Disagrees With Trump’s Claim On Illegal Votes
NATIONAL
0

Ryan Disagrees With Trump’s Claim On Illegal Votes

0
0
PAUL RYAN
now viewing

Ryan Disagrees With Trump’s Claim On Illegal Votes

JOHNNY MANZIEL TWITTER TO TRUMP
now playing

Manziel Deletes Twitter Account After Advice To Trump

SHOOTING
now playing

2 Suspects Charged With Capital Murder After Mall Shooting

the rio grande valley map
now playing

Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week

OSCARS ACADEMY AWARDS
now playing

Seven First-Time Acting Nominees

CANCER RESEARCH
now playing

Dying From Cancer: Where You Live Could Determine Your Fate

Iraq Mosul
now playing

Iraqi PM: Eastern Mosul Is 'fully liberated'

NAFTA-1
now playing

Official: Mexico Could Leave NAFTA If Not Satisfied

Supreme Court Jury Secrecy
now playing

Trump Says He'll Announce Nominee Next Week

EPA environmentla protection agency
now playing

Trump Imposes Media Blackout At EPA

keystone pipeline
now playing

Trump Signs Orders To Advance Pipelines

(AP) – Breaking with President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan says he has seen no evidence that 3 million to 5 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally voted last November and cost the Republican the popular vote.  Ryan told reporters on Tuesday: “I’ve already commented on that I’ve seen no evidence to that effect.”  His comments came hours after Trump incorrectly claimed at a White House reception with congressional leaders, including Ryan, that he lost the popular vote to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton because of the vote by those here illegally.  That’s according to a Democratic aide familiar with the exchange who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.  There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

Another Republican, Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent, said Trump needs to move on. “The election is over,” Dent said, and Trump “won fair and square.” Trump needs to “get to the serious business of governing,” Dent said.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’
  2. Trump Says He’ll Announce Nominee Next Week
  3. Pence Swears In Pompeo As CIA Director
  4. New Mexico Bill Would Halt Enforcement Of Immigration Laws
Related Posts
CANCER RESEARCH

Dying From Cancer: Where You Live Could Determine Your Fate

jsalinas 0
Supreme Court Jury Secrecy

Trump Says He’ll Announce Nominee Next Week

jsalinas 0
EPA environmentla protection agency

Trump Imposes Media Blackout At EPA

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video