Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law

(AP) – Facing growing Republican opposition, Speaker Paul Ryan is insisting that the White House and Congress are working together on a plan to repeal and replace the health care law that will eventually attract unified support. The Wisconsin Republican told reporters on Tuesday that there “aren’t rival plans.” But he acknowledged the divisions, saying there will be “churning” in any legislative process. Ryan promised that eventually Republicans would be unified.

Earlier in the day, three Senate Republicans – Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz – dismissed the emerging House plan as “Obamacare lite” and said they would oppose it. Several House conservatives also have said they can’t support the plan being crafted by GOP leadership.