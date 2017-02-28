Home NATIONAL Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law
Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law
NATIONAL
0

Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law

0
0
Paul+Ryan+051516
now viewing

Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law

no smoking smoke free
now playing

Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED
now playing

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER
now playing

Efforts To Repeal NC 'bathroom bill' Are An At Impasse Again

PULSE NIGHTCLUB SIGN SHOOTING
now playing

2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump's Address

32-year-old Michael Christopher Sanchez was captured Feb. 22 in Bryan
now playing

Officers Arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive In Bryan

murder suicide
now playing

3 Family Members Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

FATAL SHOOTING DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Woman In Car With 2 Daughters Shot, Killed By Gunman

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas

CEMETARY GENERIC
now playing

Criticism Remains As Town Gives Early OK For Muslim Cemetery

(AP) – Facing growing Republican opposition, Speaker Paul Ryan is insisting that the White House and Congress are working together on a plan to repeal and replace the health care law that will eventually attract unified support.  The Wisconsin Republican told reporters on Tuesday that there “aren’t rival plans.” But he acknowledged the divisions, saying there will be “churning” in any legislative process.  Ryan promised that eventually Republicans would be unified.

Earlier in the day, three Senate Republicans – Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz – dismissed the emerging House plan as “Obamacare lite” and said they would oppose it.  Several House conservatives also have said they can’t support the plan being crafted by GOP leadership.

Related posts:

  1. Ryan Sees Trump As ‘Chairman,’ Not Details Guy
  2. Pressure On GOP To Revamp Health Law Grows, Along With Rifts
  3. Ross Sworn In As Commerce Secretary
  4. Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns
Related Posts
41930400-police-lights-jpg

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

jsalinas 0
PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

jsalinas 0
TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER

Efforts To Repeal NC ‘bathroom bill’ Are An At Impasse Again

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video