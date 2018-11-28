Home NATIONAL Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding
Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding
Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding



Speaker Paul Ryan says the Republican-led House is ready to authorize several billion dollars to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

Talking with reporters today, the outgoing speaker said the question is whether the Senate will follow suit. He argued that border security should not be a Republican or Democratic issue. The government runs out of money on December 7th and President Trump is demanding five-billion dollars for a border wall in any funding bill.

In the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed that Mexico would pay for the border wall.

