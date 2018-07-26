Ryan Opposes GOP Effort To Impeach Rosenstein

(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by Republican House conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. At a news conference Thursday, Ryan says he doesn’t think lawmakers should be “cavalier” with the impeachment process. He also says Rosenstein’s back-and-forth with congressional Republicans over document requests doesn’t rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that would warrant impeachment under the Constitution.

Ryan made the comments a day after a group of 11 GOP lawmakers filed articles of impeachment against Rosenstein. The group, led by Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, has criticized Rosenstein and Justice Department officials for not being responsive enough as House committees have requested documents related to the Russia investigation and the closed investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s emails