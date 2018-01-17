Home NATIONAL Ryan Pressures Dems On Spending Bill
(AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is pressuring Democrats to back a bill preventing a weekend government shutdown and says “cool heads hopefully will prevail.”The Wisconsin Republican is also declining to say if there are enough GOP votes to approve that bill.

Ryan tells reporters he won’t bring separate immigration legislation to the House floor unless President Donald Trump supports it. He says Trump is being “completely rational” in demanding that such a bill have stronger border security provisions.

Many Democrats won’t back a bill this week aimed at temporarily financing federal agencies and keeping government open until the two sides reach agreement on protecting young immigrants from deportation.  Ryan says Democrats shouldn’t block a spending bill providing money for the military and children’s health insurance to get their way on immigration.

